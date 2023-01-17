Watch CBS News
Monticello man, 44, hospitalized after being shot several times

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- A Monticello man is in the hospital after police say he was shot several times.

Investigators say deputies found 44-year-old Jade Nickels on the road near the Montissippi Park compost site Monday night.

Police are still investigating what happened.

Witnesses at the scene helped police identify a suspect -- an 18-year old, who was later arrested and facing charges.

We're told Nickels is in stable but serious condition at the hospital.

