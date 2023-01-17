Monticello man, 44, hospitalized after being shot several times
MONTICELLO, Minn. -- A Monticello man is in the hospital after police say he was shot several times.
Investigators say deputies found 44-year-old Jade Nickels on the road near the Montissippi Park compost site Monday night.
Police are still investigating what happened.
Witnesses at the scene helped police identify a suspect -- an 18-year old, who was later arrested and facing charges.
We're told Nickels is in stable but serious condition at the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.