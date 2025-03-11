Monticello High School senior killed in motorcycle crash, superintendent says

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

A Minnesota high school senior is dead following a motorcycle crash late Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:18 p.m. in Becker Township, about 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud.

A Sherburne County sheriff's deputy spotted the motorcyclist and attempted to pull them over for a traffic violation, according to the state patrol. The motorcyclist then collided with a Chevy Silverado near 165th Avenue.

On Thursday, Monticello Independent School District 882 Superintendent Eric Olson confirmed with WCCO that the victim was 18-year-old Deke Alexander Ward Sibley, of Big Lake. He was a senior at Monticello High School.

"We are devastated and all are still in shock," Olson said. "[On Wednesday], our teachers delivered a unified message in our homeroom classrooms about the tragic loss of one of our beloved seniors … We prepared extra support on hand in order to help students and staff cope with the loss of a classmate, teammate, friend, and student."

The driver of the Silverado, a 75-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The state patrol is still investigating.