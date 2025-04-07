Minnesota bartender found dead in 2023 died by suicide, police say

Community is still reeling after murder of beloved bartender

Community is still reeling after murder of beloved bartender

Community is still reeling after murder of beloved bartender

Investigators now believe the fatal injuries suffered by a well-known southwestern Minnesota bartender in 2023 were self-inflicted.

Montevideo police say the body of 69-year-old Mitchell Twite was found by a postal worker in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2023, in downtown Montevideo, located about 130 miles east of the Twin Cities.

Days after Twite's death, WCCO spoke with some of his friends and coworkers at Inn Like Flinn's, where he worked for nearly 30 years, who said they cherished his charm and sense of humor.

Police say their investigation into Twite's death, which they conducted jointly with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, is now closed.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 26, 2023.