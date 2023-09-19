Montevideo PD investigate "suspicious" death after postal worker finds body

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- The Montevideo Police Department launched an investigation into a suspicious death after a postal worker found a body Monday morning.

The body of a man was discovered around 6:30 a.m. in a grassy area next to the post office parking lot in the 300 block of First Street, said a Facebook post from the police department.

The post went on to say that the man has suffered a stab wound. However, there is no indication that this wound was the cause of death.

Police are still working on confirming the man's identity.

The Montevideo Police Department says that the investigation is still in they very early stages, but at this time they believe there is no threat to the public.