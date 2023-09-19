Watch CBS News
Local News

Montevideo PD investigate "suspicious" death after postal worker finds body

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 19, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 19, 2023 01:14

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- The Montevideo Police Department launched an investigation into a suspicious death after a postal worker found a body Monday morning.

Sept. 18, 2023 Police Investigating After Body Found Montevideo – The Montevideo Police Department is investigating a...

Posted by Montevideo Police Department on Monday, September 18, 2023

The body of a man was discovered around 6:30 a.m. in a grassy area next to the post office parking lot in the 300 block of First Street, said a Facebook post from the police department. 

The post went on to say that the man has suffered a stab wound. However, there is no indication that this wound was the cause of death. 

MORE NEWS: Charges: Boy, 17, posted Snapchat video of himself with gun outside Edina High School

Police are still working on confirming the man's identity. 

The Montevideo Police Department says that the investigation is still in they very early stages, but at this time they believe there is no threat to the public. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.