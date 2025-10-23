MNUFC prepares for playoff run at Allianz Field against Seattle

MLS playoffs are officially underway, and the Minnesota United FC have a shot at a decent post-season run. The begin the best of 3 first round against the Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field on Monday, October 27 with a 8 p.m. kickoff.

The United are more motivated than ever after a disappointing loss in their last game of the regular season against the LA Galaxy last weekend.

Part of their confidence going forward is having forward Kelvin Yeboah back from injury.

He was active at practice in Blaine on Wednesday ahead of the playoffs, and says he's feeling hopeful.

"I deeply believe we can go all the way," said Yeboah.

Yeboah carries more weight in the playoffs with his strong striker counterpart, Tani Oluwaseyi, leaving in a historic transfer to Villareal CF earlier this year.

"This playoffs I think they will need me, and I will do my best and give my 100% and help the team the best that I can," said Yeboah.

In a 4-5 seeded match up, the United, seed 4, face the Seattle Sounders, seed 5, in the first round of the playoffs. Seattle is a team they swept 2-0 in the regular season, including a game on the road.

"We do take some confidence from the games that we've had so far. It was a really big away performance, a really defining away performance, when we went [to Seattle] and won," said Eric Ramsey, Head Coach of the MNUFC.

"It's going to be difficult, but we're up for the challenge," said Julian Gressel, MNUFC midfielder.

Gressel has a lot of optimism heading into Monday.

"We could be on vacation right now, we could be done. So we'll get a chance to play, had a good season, get to have a home game first playoff game, I think the mood is good," said Gressel.