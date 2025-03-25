Watch CBS News
MnDOT says fraudulent E-ZPass messages are "targeting everyone"

By
Cole Premo
Digital Producer
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota transportation officials have issued a warning for fake E-ZPass messages asking for payment and personal information that they say are "targeting everyone."

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, fraud activity similar to what is being seen nationwide is now mentioning Minnesota E-ZPass. MnDOT says "scam artists" are sending fake messages to people claiming that they have an invoice, violation or a bill from using E-ZPass or another E-ZPass facility. 

"Minnesota E-ZPass will never email or text you for payment or personal information," MnDOT said in the warning posted to its website.

MnDOT says phone numbers and emails are chosen at random, so they are "targeting everyone—not just E-ZPass users."

For those who receive the messages, MnDOT has these recommendations:

  1. Delete and don't respond to anything that seems off or suspicious.
  2. If you clicked on a link or provided information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts.
  3. You can report fraud activity to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission.

MnDOT added that sometimes fake invoices can be sent in the mail, too. Those who receive letters are urged to confirm the legitimacy and verify information directly with the agency. 

