O Brother, Where Art Plow? and the rest of Minnesota's Name a Snowplow winners this year

The winners of this year's Name a Snowplow contest pay homage to beloved Minnesota filmmakers, legends of rock and pop music and more.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation unveiled the eight winners on Tuesday:

Minne-Snow-ta – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

Sled Zeppelin – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

Oh, For Sleet's Sake – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

O Brother, Where Art Plow? – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

The Life of a Snowgirl – Metro (Twin Cities)

Flurrious George – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

Every Day I'm Shovelin' – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)

K Pop Blizzard Hunter – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

MnDOT said there were more than 6,700 names submitted to this year's contest. Earlier this month, the department whittled the list down to 30 finalists. Nearly 19,000 people voted on the winners, the department said.

"Let's remember it's not just the plows, it's also about the more than 1,600 Minnesota snowplow operators who keep us safe, and our roads cleared all winter long," MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said. "Please slow down and give the operators of Sled Zepplin, The Life of a Snowgirl and all of Minnesota's other snowplows plenty of space to clear roads safely every time it snows."

This was the contest's sixth year.

MnDOT has about 800 snowplows across the state.