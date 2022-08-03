MN Landscape Arboretum's rose gardener Clarence White dies

CHASKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum shared some sad news Wednesday morning.

Clarence White, who tended to the arboretum's roses for more than 20 years, has died.

Chances are you never heard his name, but he was always there taking care of the beautiful roses.

Clarence White CBS

White spoke to WCCO last year about the drought, and how he kept the roses so beautiful.

"I love the roses, you know, but I love every plant out here, though," he said. "But roses are my favorite."

White had a passion for sharing his knowledge of the flowers. The arboretum says he will be sorely missed.