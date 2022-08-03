Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

MN Landscape Arboretum's rose gardener Clarence White dies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MN Landscape Arboretum's rose gardener Clarence White dies
MN Landscape Arboretum's rose gardener Clarence White dies 00:34

CHASKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum shared some sad news Wednesday morning.

Clarence White, who tended to the arboretum's roses for more than 20 years, has died.

Chances are you never heard his name, but he was always there taking care of the beautiful roses.

8c4c82f1c8b32dbbe4617c5cbbdc014c.jpg
Clarence White CBS

White spoke to WCCO last year about the drought, and how he kept the roses so beautiful.

"I love the roses, you know, but I love every plant out here, though," he said. "But roses are my favorite."

White had a passion for sharing his knowledge of the flowers. The arboretum says he will be sorely missed.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 7:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.