MN DNR lifts deer feeding bans in 24 counties

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has lifted deer feeding bans in 24 counties to focus efforts in high-risk areas for chronic wasting disease.

The DNR has also added five new counties to feeding and attractant bans in hopes of containing the spread of CWD. These new counties include Beltrami, Carver, Itasca, Le Sueur, and Sibley.

"The DNR uses feeding and attractant bans as a tool to reduce unnatural crowding of deer and reduce the risk of exposure to CWD," said Todd Froberg, big game program coordinator. "We are using these tools where we think they will provide the greatest potential to benefit the health of Minnesota's white-tailed deer. This approach limits CWD risk and helps reinforce the connection feeding and using attractants have on the risk of spreading disease."

Feeding or feeding attractant bans have been removed from the following counties:

Aitkin

Carlton

Chisago

Clearwater

Douglas

Freeborn

Isanti

Kanabec

Koochiching

Lake of the Woods

Mahonmen

Marshall

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Pennington

Pine

Pope

Ramsey

Red Lake

Roseau



Stearns

Steele

Todd

Wadena

Feeding and attractant bans have been placed in the following counties:

Beltrami

Carver

Cass

Crow Wing

Dakota

Dodge

Fillmore

Goodhue

Hennepin

Houston

Hubbard

Itasca

Le Sueur

Mower

Norman

Olmsted

Polk

Rice

Scott

Sibley

Wabasha

Washington

Winona

The DNR does not encourage the public to feed deer. If residents are interested in helping deer -- especially during the winter months -- the DNR recommends focusing efforts on improving habitat during the growing season to provide long-term food resources and shelter that deer can use annually.

For a list and map of counties affected by feeding and attractant bans, visit the DNR website.