1 hospitalized after rescue on Mississippi River by Monticello Xcel Energy plant

One person is in the hospital after a fishing boat capsized on the Mississippi River, sending them and two others into the water on Tuesday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was alerted to a capsized boat on the river near the Xcel Energy Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant just after 10:30 a.m.

Two of the three individuals made it safely to shore from the water, but the third was found unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office. First responders attempted life-saving measures and the individual was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

WCCO

Authorities believe all people who were on the boat have been recovered from the river and are receiving medical care.

The sheriff's office says Xcel Energy employees, the Monticello Fire Department, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the recovery efforts.