Plymouth police ask for help finding missing woman Amber Bethke, 43

Police in Plymouth, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help finding Amber Bethke, 43, who was last seen Thursday near West Medicine Lake Park.

Bethke was in the area of Medicine Lake Drive West, police said. They believe she is now in the Buffalo area and may be driving a white Buick Encore.

Amber Bethke Plymouth Police Dept.

Bethke is 5-foot-4, weighs about 120 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan coat with a white collar, black yoga pants and black shoes.

Police say there is "concern for her wellbeing." Police have not said what prompted that concern.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Plymouth police at 952-258-5321 or 911.