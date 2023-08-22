Watch CBS News
Missing Wisconsin woman may be in Twin Cities, authorities say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say a missing Wisconsin woman may be in the Twin Cities area, and they are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Brenda Peterson, 65, is missing from Minocqua, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. She is driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with a Minnesota license plate reading AKR281. The car also has a red stripe on the side.

brenda-peterson.jpg
Brenda Peterson Minnesota BCA

The BCA said Peterson may be traveling with her daughter, 44-year-old Brooke Memene. They may be in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area or the northeastern suburbs.

Anyone who sees or has information about Peterson is asked to call 911.

