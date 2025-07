Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

A teenage is girl is missing after leaving Children's Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, over the weekend.

The St. Paul Police Department said 14-year-old Billie Jean Harrison was last seen Saturday.

Billie Jean Harrison St. Paul Police Department

Police describe her as 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Harrison should call 911 or St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.