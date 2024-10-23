Missing: Ryan Mackew, 16, last seen in Zimmerman in mid-September

Suspect in custody after wide-ranging crime spree, and more headlines

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy from Zimmerman who has been missing for more than a month.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) says Ryan Mackew was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 18.

Ryan Mackew NCMEC

He is believed to be in or around Minneapolis, about 40 miles south of Zimmerman.

Mackew is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and hair that's dyed black.

Call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office at 763-765-3500 if you have any information on his whereabouts.