Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a teenage boy they say ran away from home.

Marshall Hanson, 14, left his residence on bike on July 20, and was last seen near East 18th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

Marshall Hanson Bloomington Police

Police say Hanson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.