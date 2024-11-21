Officials searching for missing 82-year-old Sturgeon Lake man Harvey Pearson

Ukraine claims Russia used intercontinental missile, and more headlines

STURGEON LAKE, Minn. — Authorities in Pine County are searching for an 82-year-old man who told family he was leaving for Texas in early November and hasn't been heard from since.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Harvey Pearson left Sturgeon Lake on the morning of Nov. 6, saying he was going to Texas. He called his son the next day, saying he was in Corpus Christi, Texas, the BCA said.

Pearson is reportedly very active on social media, but has not made a post since Nov. 7. Family members have not been able to contact him since that day, according to officials.

The BCA said Pearson has been reported to have memory issues and mood changes.

He is described as 6-foot-2, weighs roughly 235 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Pearson's whereabouts is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office.