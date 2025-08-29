Missing: Amarion Dwayne Easley, 15, last seen in St. Cloud

Remains of missing Minnesota hiker recovered in Wyoming, and more headlines

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, are asking for the public's assistance to find 15-year-old Amarion Dwayne Easley, who has been missing since late July.

Easley was last seen by his mother in the early morning hours of July 21 on the 2200 block of Clearwater Road.

Police said Easley "is known to frequent Southside Park" as well as Clearwater Road.

Amarion Dwayne Easley St. Cloud Police

He's described as a Black boy who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Easley was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and "multicolored Nike shoes."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 320-251-1200.