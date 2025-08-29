Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Amarion Dwayne Easley, 15, last seen in St. Cloud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Remains of missing Minnesota hiker recovered in Wyoming, and more headlines
Remains of missing Minnesota hiker recovered in Wyoming, and more headlines 05:40

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, are asking for the public's assistance to find 15-year-old Amarion Dwayne Easley, who has been missing since late July.

Easley was last seen by his mother in the early morning hours of July 21 on the 2200 block of Clearwater Road.

Police said Easley "is known to frequent Southside Park" as well as Clearwater Road.

amarion.jpg
Amarion Dwayne Easley St. Cloud Police

He's described as a Black boy who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Easley was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and "multicolored Nike shoes."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 320-251-1200.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue