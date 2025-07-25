A Northfield family's search for their missing singing dog

A Northfield, Minnesota, family has been searching for their missing singing dog for eight weeks.

Arrow, a New Guinea singing dog, took off on May 27, and the Nelsen family has been on the hunt for him ever since.

Christaina Nelsen said there are roughly 200 to 300 singing dogs in the United States. They're a unique kind of wild dog, like a dingo.

"What we've learned is that they were an ancient dog that came over with man, maybe thousands of years ago, across the ice bridge into New Guinea," said Buck Nelsen. "And then were basically just stranded there, and there's pockets of them still left there."

The Nelsens say that since Arrow, the 1.5-year-old pup, took off, it's been a struggle.

"But, you know, I think we still have faith that he's out there, he's alive, and we just want him home so he can be with us again and go camping, do all the things that we did before," said Buck Nelsen.

The family says they're hoping to lure Arrow home.

"If we can get close enough for him to hear some of this howling, maybe he'll be able to come to us," Devon Thomas Treadwell, founder of The Retrievers, said.

The Retrievers is a volunteer group based in Minneapolis that helps people find their dogs.

The Nelsens are hoping he comes home soon, as after eight weeks, they feel as if something is missing from their family.

"It's still hard to think about him not being here," said Buck Nelsen. "The house is a lot quieter."