Missing runaway juveniles in Willmar have been found safe
UPDATE (July 28, 2023): Officials say the two juvenile females have been located safe in Willmar. The previous story is below.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for two teenagers who ran away from a residence on Tuesday night.
The girls, who are 15 and 16, left the home in rural Willmar at 11:30 p.m. They are both considered to be missing persons.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office at 320-235-1260.
