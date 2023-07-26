Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing runaway juveniles in Willmar have been found safe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

UPDATE (July 28, 2023): Officials say the two juvenile females have been located safe in Willmar. The previous story is below. 

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for two teenagers who ran away from a residence on Tuesday night.

The girls, who are 15 and 16, left the home in rural Willmar at 11:30 p.m. They are both considered to be missing persons.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office at 320-235-1260.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

