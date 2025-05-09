Moorhead police search for missing endangered teen Angel Fisherman

Trump calls election of American pope "great honor," and more headlines

Police in western Minnesota are asking the public's help in finding an endangered missing teenager who walked away from a care facility.

Angel Fisherman, 18, left a care facility in Moorhead on the 1000 block of 38th Street South Friday, authorities say. She is known to have ties to the Red Lake area, according to an alert issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Fisherman is described as 5-foot-5, and weighs 140 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes, according to Moorhead police. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and red and black skirt.

Anyone with information on Fisherman's whereabouts is asked to call the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.