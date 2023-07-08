Watch CBS News
Missing person: 60-year-old Lionell Eddmonds of Minneapolis last seen on Friday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis are asking the public's help to find a 60-year-old man who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Lionell Eddmonds Jr lives on the 800 block of Weeks Avenue Southeast. He is a new resident in the area, police say.

Eddmonds is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray shirt and dark grey pajama pants.

lionell-eddmonds-jr.jpg
Minneapolis Police Department

Police say Eddmonds has diabetes and lives with memory issues. He does not have his medication with him.

Anyone who sees Eddmonds is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 612-673-5845.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 12:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

