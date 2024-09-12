Watch CBS News
Missing Shakopee man, considered endangered, found safe

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

UPDATE (Sept. 13, 2024) — The man was found safe, authorities say. What follows is an edited version of the original story. 

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Authorities in the southwest metro are asking for the public's help locating an endangered man who hasn't been seen since late Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the 39-year-old was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in Shakopee leaving the area on foot.

Authorities say he does not have his medication and may not be very communicative.

Anyone with information on Chann's whereabouts is asked to contact Scott County Dispatch at 952-445-1411.

