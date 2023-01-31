Missing man found dead in Motley, no foul play suspected

MOTLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating after a missing man was found dead over the weekend.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Sandoval Jr., 33, was reported missing on Saturday and was later located deceased in Motley. His body was discovered in a ditch near the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East.

No foul play is suspected and there are no public safety concerns at this time, the sheriff's office said.

The death is under investigation.