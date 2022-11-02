Watch CBS News
Missing: Lucas Dudden, 38, from Carlton County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are seeking help locating a missing 38-year-old man.

Lucas Dudden last had contact with his family on Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked along a gravel road north of McGregor in rural Aiktin County.

lucas-dudden.png
Dudden is 5'8, 165 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Carlton County

Anyone with information on Dudden's location is asked to contact the Carlton County Sheriff's Office at 218-384-3236.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 6:18 PM

