Missing 9-year-old boy last seen Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis, police say

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help to find 9-year-old Jayce Jamar Washington, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Washington was last seen walking away from his home in the 2800 block of Aldrich Avenue North around 4 p.m.

Jayce Jamar Washington Minneapolis Police Department

Washington stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a "red jacket, white shirt, multicolor gray Adidas pants with white stripes and black/gray Nike shoes" at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement at 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

Tips can be made anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).