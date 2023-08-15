Watch CBS News
Missing Jasper man found safe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 15, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 15, 2023 01:06

UPDATE (Aug. 15, 2023): Morgan Nelson was located safe. Read the previous version below.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in southwestern Minnesota are looking for help finding Morgan Nelson, who has not been seen since Monday morning.

The Pipestone County Sheriff says the 40-year-old man lost contact with his family when he left his home in Jasper. He does not have his cellphone, and officials are unsure of his travel destination.

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighs 200 pounds and has hazel eyes and a goatee. 

morgan-nelson.jpg
Minnesota BCA

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Pipestone County Sheriff's Office at 507-825-1100.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 5:00 PM

