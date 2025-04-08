Watch CBS News
Missing 7-year-old boy with autism last seen in Ham Lake, sheriff's office says

Authorities north of the Twin Cities are asking for the public's help in finding a young boy with autism Tuesday evening.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the 7-year-old boy was last seen in the area of Highway 65 and 153rd Avenue Northeast in Ham Lake.

The boy was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He has brown hair and wears black glasses.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911 immediately.

