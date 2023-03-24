Watch CBS News
Missing: Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, last seen in Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. --Authorities in Hudson are asking the public to help find Hai Quoc Ngyuen, a River Falls man who has not been seen since March 3.

Nguyen, 31, is considered to be a vulnerable adult, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was seen on March 3 around 9:30 p.m. in downtown Hudson.

Authorities say his car was found in downtown Hudson with all of his personal items inside. 

Nguyen is described as 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kyle Knepler at 715-245-8459.

