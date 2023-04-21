Body pulled from St. Croix River identified as Hai Quoc Nguyen

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities Thursday say they have found the body of a missing and vulnerable Wisconsin man in the St. Croix River.

The Hudson Police Department says it responded to a call of a possible body found in the river around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The medical examiner identified the body as Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, of River Falls, who was last seen on the evening of March 3 in downtown Hudson.

Authorities found his car with all of his personal items inside last month.