Body pulled from St. Croix River identified as Hai Quoc Nguyen
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities Thursday say they have found the body of a missing and vulnerable Wisconsin man in the St. Croix River.
The Hudson Police Department says it responded to a call of a possible body found in the river around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The medical examiner identified the body as Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, of River Falls, who was last seen on the evening of March 3 in downtown Hudson.
Authorities found his car with all of his personal items inside last month.
