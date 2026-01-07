Missing: Neeshka Lafromboise, 17, last seen in Moorhead

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 17-year-old Neeshka Lafromboise, who has been missing since Monday.

Lafromboise was last seen near Third Avenue North and Highway 75 in the city's northeast corner.

Neeshka Lafromboise Moorhead Police

She is described as an Indigenous girl who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lafromboise was least seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 701-451-7660.