Southern Minnesota officials seek help finding missing 17-year-old girl

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office in southern Minnesota is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kiera McGuire left her home on Monday, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says she is headed to somewhere in the Twin Cities metro.

Officials say McGuire is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 17-year-old Kiera McGuire. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Her family and law enforcement are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding McGuire's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 507-635-6200.