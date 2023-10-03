Watch CBS News
Missing: Ruby Duffy, 13, last seen in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old Minneapolis girl.

Ruby Charlotte Duffy was seen in the Marcy-Holmes and Whittier neighborhoods on Sept. 29, and was seen that evening getting into a car with a man on the 100 block of East Lake Street.

Ruby is described as a White girl who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has long, straight hair that's dyed red. She has green eyes, and wears clear-framed glasses.

missing-girl.jpg
Ruby Charlotte Duffy Minneapolis Police

Police say Ruby uses public transportation, and has been seen wearing the following outfits between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3:

* A gray T-shirt with a black rectangular graphic across the chest and blue jeans (pictured above)

* Multicolored short shorts, a tube top, a hoodie, and a backpack

* A black T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes

* A floral dress

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, 612-673-5845, or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

