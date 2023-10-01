Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips steps down from House leadership role

Talking Points: Rep. Dean Phillips talks about the possibility of his presidential run

Talking Points: Rep. Dean Phillips talks about the possibility of his presidential run

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips is stepping down from a leadership position among Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Phillips, who represents the Third District, said in a statement released Sunday afternoon that he is leaving his role as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus (DPCC).

"My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership to avoid unnecessary distractions during a critical time for our country."

The congressman told WCCO back in August that he was pushing for an alternative for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election.

While he made that call known, he did not commit to saying he should be that alternative.

The statement from Phillips goes on to say he will continue to represent his district and abide by his convictions. Phillips had served as co-chair of the DPCC since January of this year.

