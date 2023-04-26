Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Casey Ferrier-Schanzenbach, last seen in Chanhassen

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 26, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 26, 2023 01:20

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Officials in Carver County are asking for the public's help in finding Casey Ferrier-Schanzenbach, who has not been seen since April 16.

The sheriff's office says the 33-year-old left his Chanhassen home on foot, but it is unclear where he was going. 

Ferrier-Schanzenbach is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a "muscular build." He has red hair and a beard. He is also missing his thumb and index finger on his right hand.

screen-shot-2023-04-26-at-4-20-05-pm.png
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information about Ferrier-Schanzenbach's whereabouts is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.