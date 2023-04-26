Missing: Casey Ferrier-Schanzenbach, last seen in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Officials in Carver County are asking for the public's help in finding Casey Ferrier-Schanzenbach, who has not been seen since April 16.

The sheriff's office says the 33-year-old left his Chanhassen home on foot, but it is unclear where he was going.

Ferrier-Schanzenbach is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a "muscular build." He has red hair and a beard. He is also missing his thumb and index finger on his right hand.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information about Ferrier-Schanzenbach's whereabouts is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231.