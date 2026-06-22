Search continues nearly a month after John Kapaun reported missing in Burnsville

A Twin Cities family spent Father's Day hoping for the return of their dad, who disappeared last month.

A plea to the public for help finding 53‑year‑old John Kapaun remains posted at a Burnsville convenience store. Authorities and the community have searched by ground and air since he was last seen on May 26.

"A lot of mixed emotions today," said daughter Aly Kapaun.

She and her brother Jacob Kapaun are trying to stay positive that their dad will return home safe and sound.

It was nearly one month ago that John Kapaun was last spotted in Burnsville heading north on County Road 11. An employee at Big Discount Liquor said they were the last to spot him.

John Kapaun Kapaun Family

John Kapaun's children say their dad often goes on long walks, but they're worried because he's diabetic and needs medicine.

Since he went missing, the Kapauns say the community has come up big to help out.

"Huge support from the community. We were doing public searches and were getting about 40 to 50 volunteers willing to come out and help," said Aly Kapaun.

The family has received tips about a few potential sightings, but those have been ruled out.

"He's very smart, too, very resourceful, so he's probably just out in the woods somewhere, but we still just need to know that he's OK," she said. "You would think that somebody would see him and pass along the message or some more information."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burnsville Police Department.