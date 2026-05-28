Alert issued for missing 'endangered' Burnsville man

Burnsville Police say 53-year-old John Kapaun went missing on Tuesday and are asking for the community's help to find him.

Police say he left his home near the 2000 block of 121st Street on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and never returned. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert on Thursday and said Kapaun has a medical condition and is without his medication.

WCCO

Kapaun is 5'9", 175 lbs, with brown hair, gray beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, black belt, and black shoes.

Police say he does not have a cellphone or a car.

Alyssa Kapaun, Kapaun's daughter, told WCCO her dad is diabetic and he often took long walks.

"Recently he has done close to 20 miles in one day and when he was walking, he was always very nice," Alyssa Kapaun said. "He waved at everybody, he said hi."

Alyssa Kapaun kept the search up with volunteers on Thursday and posted flyers at businesses on County Road 11. The owner of a local gas station called John Kapaun a regular and said her heart goes out to his family.

The police department searched Terrace Oaks West Park on Wednesday. Kapaun is also known to frequent Black Dog Park.

Alyssa Kapaun is organizing a search party and asking the community to meet at Terrace Oaks West Park at 8 on Friday morning.