Missing Brooklyn Park 18-year-old may not have meds for diabetes, police say

Calls for changes to Capitol security after lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

Calls for changes to Capitol security after lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

Calls for changes to Capitol security after lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

Twin Cities authorities say a missing 18-year-old may not have the medication necessary to treat his diabetes.

Abdirahman Yonis Abdi was last seen Monday on Toledo Drive North in Brooklyn Park, according to the city's police department. He was taking an Uber to see a movie.

Authorities describe Abdi as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie when last seen.

Abdirahman Yonis Abdi Brooklyn Park Police Department/WCCO

Abdi has type 1 diabetes and "it is unknown if he has any prescriptions on hand," an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Brooklyn Park police at 763-257-9489.