Missing: Patrick Keane Jr., 16, last seen in Blaine, police say
Police in Blaine, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Patrick Keane Jr., who was last seen on April 11.
Keane, of Hopkins, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he was wearing a "dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants" at the time of his disappearance in Blaine.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement at 763-427-1212.