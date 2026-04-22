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Missing: Patrick Keane Jr., 16, last seen in Blaine, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in Blaine, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Patrick Keane Jr., who was last seen on April 11.

Keane, of Hopkins, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

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Patrick Keane Jr. Blaine Police

Police say he was wearing a "dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants" at the time of his disappearance in Blaine.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement at 763-427-1212.

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