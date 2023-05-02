Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office unveils new logo ahead of nat'l day of awareness

Note: Video is from Feb. 14

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two years since becoming the first office of its kind in the nation, Minnesota's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office has unveiled a new logo.

The MMIR Office released the logo on Tuesday, days before the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives set for Friday.

"The main element of this logo features a gender-agnostic Indigenous person accompanied by a powerful image that many people associate with this movement of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The iconic red handprint is placed over the person's mouth. In addition to the color red, the MMIR Office wanted to incorporate various shades of teal to represent awareness, prevention and support of sexual assault survivors. Finally, the person sits in front of a red circle representing the sun, which signifies a new day and new beginnings for Indigenous people everywhere." - MMIR Office MMIR

MMIR Director Juliet Rudie and her staff worked with an Indigenous firm over several months to create the logo.

"Our goal was to have our logo recognize the growing epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people," Rudie said. "We hope this image brings a renewed awareness to the crisis affecting Indigenous people across Minnesota while evoking a sense of hope for a better and brighter future without violence, poverty, racism and injustice."

The Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives stemmed from a state task force dedicated to the issue, which recommended the formation of the office in its 2020 report to state lawmakers. It is dedicated to preventing the targeting of Indigenous women, children and two-spirited people.

Data compiled by the panel found that while Native Americans make up just 1% of Minnesota's population, they accounted for 8% to 9% of all murdered girls and women in the state in the most of the last decade. Estimates show 27 to 54 Indigenous women and girls were missing in Minnesota in any given month from 2012 to 2020, according to the report.

"These may be shocking statistics, but I urge you to think about them in a different way," Rudie said in Tuesday's logo announcement. "These victims are not just numbers, but human beings with families, jobs, dreams and futures."

In its short existence, the office touts accomplishments such as supporting families who have missing or murdered loved ones and connecting them with resources. The office also says it is developing training standards for law enforcement on Brandon's Law and anti-bias with specific focus on Indigenous people.

A walk for MMIR awareness is set for the State Capitol grounds on Friday. Click here for more information on the event and the MMIR office.