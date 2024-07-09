Missing: Amayah Whitefeather, 12, last seen near U of M's St. Paul campus

Video shows aftermath of fireworks explosion during St. Paul crash, and more headlines

Video shows aftermath of fireworks explosion during St. Paul crash, and more headlines

Video shows aftermath of fireworks explosion during St. Paul crash, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police at the University of Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old child who was last seen near the university's St. Paul campus.

Amayah Whitefeather — also known as Ray — was seen on Monday around 3 p.m. at the Commonwealth Terrace Cooperative in St. Paul.

Whitefeather is described as 5'2", weighs 180 pounds, and has dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

University of Minnesota Public Safety

Anyone with information on Whitefeather's whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-COPS.