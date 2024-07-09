Missing: Amayah Whitefeather, 12, last seen near U of M's St. Paul campus
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police at the University of Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old child who was last seen near the university's St. Paul campus.
Amayah Whitefeather — also known as Ray — was seen on Monday around 3 p.m. at the Commonwealth Terrace Cooperative in St. Paul.
Whitefeather is described as 5'2", weighs 180 pounds, and has dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Whitefeather's whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-COPS.