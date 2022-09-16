Watch CBS News
Local News

Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 16, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 16, 2022 01:30

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.

The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."

On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 3:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.