Missing: 29-year-old man last seen leaving Bloomington home Tuesday night

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in the south metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

The Bloomington Police Department says the man, identified only as Grant, was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home on the 4800 block of Terracewood Drive.

Grant is described as 5-foot-11 and weighs 135 pounds.

Bloomington Police Department

Police say it is unknown why Grant left or where he was going.

Anyone who sees Grant is asked to call 911.