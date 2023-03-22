Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: 12-year-old Bloomington student last seen Tuesday leaving middle school

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 21, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 21, 2023 01:15

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old Bloomington student.

Mike was last seen leaving Oak Grove Middle School on foot Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The school is on the 1300 block of 106th Street West. He was wearing a yellow sweatshirt. 

missing-mike.jpg
Bloomington Police

 Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 952-563-4900.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 8:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.