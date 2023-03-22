Missing: 12-year-old Bloomington student last seen Tuesday leaving middle school

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old Bloomington student.

Mike was last seen leaving Oak Grove Middle School on foot Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The school is on the 1300 block of 106th Street West. He was wearing a yellow sweatshirt.

Bloomington Police

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 952-563-4900.