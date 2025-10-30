11 arrested after protesting at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office

Several people protesting at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office Tuesday night have been released after they were arrested for trespassing.

The protest was organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, insisting that Frey "deliver on a sanctuary ordinance that provides true sanctuary." According to social media posts from the organization, members were demanding that Frey meet with them to discuss their demands.

Frey was participating in WCCO's mayoral debate until around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Minneapolis police say City Hall's building management informed the group that they were trespassing around 6 p.m. Tuesday, as the building was closed to the public. Management called police for help around 10:30 p.m., and shortly after midnight, officers told the protesters that if they didn't leave, they would be placed under arrest.

Police ultimately arrested 11 people. According to the action committee, the protesters had been released by Wednesday morning.