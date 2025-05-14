Watch CBS News
Minor injuries for two kids after a bus and dump truck crash in Chaska

By WCCO Staff

A dump truck and school bus were in a crash in Chaska
A school bus and dump truck in Chaska were in a crash a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 

The Minneapolis State Patrol says the accident happened near Highway 41 and 4th street. The school bus was carrying 13 kids, between the ages of 7 and 14. Two were taken to a local hospital for minor injures. 

The condition of the other children and driver of the truck are unknown at this time. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.  

