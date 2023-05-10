Minnetonka Woman Shot Inside Home, Man Arrested

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 15000 block of Woodgate Rd. S. on the evening of May 9.

Officers initially received a mental health call for service after 911 dispatchers reported a male was pointing a gun at a female. Upon arrival, officers were able to safely remove the woman from the home.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound, and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. Her injuries are considered not life threatening.

Police took a man into custody at the scene. He has since been transferred to the Hennepin County Jail.

There were no other injuries. The incident is under investigation.