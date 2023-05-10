Minnetonka Woman Shot Inside Home, Man Arrested
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 15000 block of Woodgate Rd. S. on the evening of May 9.
Officers initially received a mental health call for service after 911 dispatchers reported a male was pointing a gun at a female. Upon arrival, officers were able to safely remove the woman from the home.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound, and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. Her injuries are considered not life threatening.
Police took a man into custody at the scene. He has since been transferred to the Hennepin County Jail.
There were no other injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.