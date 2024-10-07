Minnetonka synagogue will host gathering to mark 1 year since Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

MINNEAPOLIS — Local leaders will gather Monday to commemorate one year since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on an Israeli music festival, killing more than 1,200 people.

The event at Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka is expected to be packed with people from all faiths and all backgrounds.

Local Jewish leaders say being in community now is more important than ever, especially after Iran launched a barrage of missiles into Israel last week as Jews prepared for the beginning of Rosh Hashana.

Local Jewish leaders said the one-year anniversary still feels unresolved and like an open wound.

They said the gathering is going to be about remembering all the lives lost. They will also acknowledge the hostages still in captivity and honor the heroism and sacrifices so many have made in the war.

They said they take comfort in their resilience.

"As a people, we have been here on this planet for a very long time," said Sami Rahamim, director of communications and community affairs at the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota. "Each year, celebrating these holidays, marking the life cycles and honoring the gift of life that is granted to all human beings, and celebrating that is as sacred."

The event will be held under heightened security as Rahamim said it's just the unfortunate reality of what is happening right now.

He added it's a very disorienting time for many Jews as they face rising antisemitism here in Minnesota and the United States with the ongoing war overseas.

Rahamim said there is something everyone can do to show their support.

"Recognizing that we're also holding a lot of pain and heartbreak as we travel through these difficult days, and so just showing up and saying that you're there as a friend and as an ally," Rahamim said. "That really goes a long way."

The event is sold out with more than 1,300 on the waitlist.

People can still participate through the live stream.