Minneapolis Police Department deploys extra patrols as Jewish holiday approaches

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara announced Saturday that Minneapolis police will add extra security detail near Jewish synagogues ahead of the Jewish holy days and anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attacks.

The decision comes on the heels of terroristic threats made against Temple Israel, which resulted in the arrest of one person.

On Sept. 11, staff at Temple Israel reported to MPD that someone had called the temple multiple times threatening to "shoot up" Temple Israel, said a press release. MPD immediately opened an investigation into the calls.

"We take all threats made against our religious institutions seriously, and will continue to hold the individuals accountable who threaten any of our city's houses of worship," said O'Hara.

On Thursday, an officer working a special detail at Temple Israel was notified by a security that there was a man outside who they saw with a firearm. Police say the man fled before they were able to arrest him.

Police say they later identified the man as Jaden LeBlanc, 21. Police say LeBlanc was also responsible for the threatening phone calls Temple Israel received in Sept.

LeBlanc was located and arrested by MPD on Friday.

"Everyone in Minneapolis has the right to feel safe in their communities, and we will ensure our Jewish neighbors are protected as they celebrate the holy days," said O'Hara. "I am incredibly grateful for the work of investigators in this case for quickly responding to the threats and likely preventing a tragedy from occurring."