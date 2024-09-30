Minnetonka realtor bridging language gaps to build opportunities through home sales

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Rodolfo Trujillo knows how to get his clients into a house.

On this day, he's showing a repeat client a Minnetonka rambler. The whole exchange is in Spanish.

"I have some question for my kids and he helped me to try and find the school, whatever I need, he is a good friend," client Marcia Ojeda said.

Trujillo sells 40 homes a year, which is four times the average.

"Here I am 24 years later and I am still doing this." Trujillo said.

Trujillo grew up an hour south of Mexico City.

"Tacos al pastor and Chile relleno, those are my two favorite foods," he said.

The proud Mexican fell in love with a proud Minnesotan who was studying abroad.

"I sold everything I owned and moved here two weeks later," Trujillo said.

When he arrived, his architecture degree didn't transfer. He tried to get what work he could and scrape up money for a home and had a bad customer experience.

"I thought, imagine if for all the people that come from any Latin country that doesn't speak English, imagine how difficult that would be," Trujillo said. "That would trigger me to do it and I think this is the best thing to ever happen. I always thank God for the opportunity."

The opportunity to build generational wealth for Spanish speaking immigrants, like Ojeda.

"With him, I feel it is easy to ask some questions and he can help me on my terms to understand what exactly I need," she said.

Now, Ojeda owns several rental properties and is looking to upsize her family home.

"This career has given me the opportunity not only to help my community, but to help a lot of people in general," Trujillo said.

And he's seen repeated success in business as a top producer.

"Yes, yes, its been great – and I believe if you do the right thing, good things happen to you. That's what my Mom and Dad taught me," Trujillo said.

After selling 1,036 American houses, 1,036 American dreams have been realized.

"I believe in giving back, and in my opinion, that is the only way to succeed," Trujillo said.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Trujillo encourages people outside the community to spend time with their Spanish-speaking neighbors.

He says you'll quickly find out what you have in common and hopefully share some good food.