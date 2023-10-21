Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Showers up north, but an otherwise quiet fall weekend

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A weak, fast-moving system is throwing some showers into the Arrowhead Saturday morning, but the metro area stays dry Saturday.

WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the storms up north will also make for a breezy patch, with gusts to 30 mph, and a slightly cooler day with highs back to near average in the mid-upper 50s.

Del Rosso says the weekend looks largely quiet otherwise, with a mix of sun and clouds on both days.

A few showers are possible Sunday night, but the next notable rain chances pick up Tuesday.

Most of next week looks to be unsettled, with several storms.

Cooler air should arrive by the end of next week, with highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s, and Del Rosso says it's possible we could see the first snowflakes of the season.

